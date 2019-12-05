POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday, Jacob Hopp, 41, 1221 Hayes Ave., driving under the influence, open container violation.
Wednesday, Jeffrey Stewart, 27, 110 Goldstrike #4, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance.
Accidents
A collision on Nov. 8 at the intersection of Victory Road and Norfolk Ave. damaged vehicles driven by Qwenton Duering-Mefford, 2002 Maurer Drive, and Emily Edmisten, 106 Market Place.
A collision Nov. 8 on West Pasewalk Ave. damaged a vehicle driven by Judith Thaden, 210 S. 13th St., and a parked vehicle owned by Jeremy Werner, 1713 Abbey Road.
A collision Nov. 7 on West Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Joshua Beed, 112 W. Phillip Ave., Apt. B, and Michael Osborne, 1113 Terrace Road.
A collision on Nov. 6 on South Fifth Street damaged vehicles driven by Emily Nemec, 508 S. Willow St, and Sydney Rader, 84453 N. State Highway 35.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 49 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday, 11:30 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Wednesday, 11:58 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Wednesday, 12:26 p.m., West Indiana Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Wednesday, 12:30 p.m., Parkhill Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 12:46 p.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 3:51 p.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 4:42 p.m., Market Lane, rescue call, no transport.
Wednesday, 6:11 p.m., 34th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 9:18 p.m., Grant Avenue, fire call, check odor.
Wednesday, 9:42 p.m., South First Street, false alarm.
Wednesday, 9:51 p.m., West Park Avenue, fire call, check odor.
Wednesday, 10:52 p.m., East Phillip Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Wednesday, 11:50 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 1:36 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.