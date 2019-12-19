POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday, Riley Thompson, 35, homeless, DUI, fourth offense, PBT refusal, chemical test refusal, drivng under revocation.
Wednesday, Louis Herley, 21, 110 S. Eighth Street, driving under the influence, first offense.
Wednesday, Alexander Widler, 22, Clearwater, driving under suspension.
Accidents
A collision Nov. 20 on S. 13th St. damaged vehicles driven by an unkown driver and Joshua Gnat, 1012 Village Green Drive, No. 10.
A collision Nov. 20 on 1300 W. Monroe Ave. damaged vehicles driven by Michael Williams, Chicago, and Donald Frenzel, Cheyenn, Wyoming.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 33 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday, 10:40 a.m., South Sixth Street, rescue call, no transport.
Wednesday, 10:59 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Wednesday, 11:58 a.m., Gold Strike Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 2:13 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 4:01 p.m., West Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 6:40 p.m., 40th Street and Highway 271, rescue call, no transport.
Wednesday, 6:53 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, no transport.