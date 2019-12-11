POLICE DIVISION

Bookings

(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)

Tuesday, Willian Jarecki, 38, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device

Tuesday, Kenneth Johnson, 24, 1220 Park Ave., driving under suspension, no valid registration.

Monday, Kyle Boettcher, 22, 310 S. Hickory, Apt. 2, shoplifting

Monday, Dawson Finhral, 20, 310 S. Hickory, Apt. 2, shoplifting.

Nov. 26, John Dieter, 28, 604 W. Bluff Ave., possession of marijuana, 1 ounce.

 Police calls

Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday,  police responded to 31 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue unit calls

Tuesday, 1:38 p.m., Square Turn Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.

Tuesday, 7:16 p.m., North Third Street, fire call, investigate odor.

Tags