POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday, Willian Jarecki, 38, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device
Tuesday, Kenneth Johnson, 24, 1220 Park Ave., driving under suspension, no valid registration.
Monday, Kyle Boettcher, 22, 310 S. Hickory, Apt. 2, shoplifting
Monday, Dawson Finhral, 20, 310 S. Hickory, Apt. 2, shoplifting.
Nov. 26, John Dieter, 28, 604 W. Bluff Ave., possession of marijuana, 1 ounce.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 31 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday, 1:38 p.m., Square Turn Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Tuesday, 7:16 p.m., North Third Street, fire call, investigate odor.