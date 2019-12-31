POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday, Charles Owens, 34, 214 S. Second St., possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, second offense, driving under suspension.
Wednesday, Brian Jess, 48, 1331 Koenigstein Ave., protection order violation.
Accidents
A property damage crash Dec. 29 on 1703 Sheridan Drive damaged a vehicle driven by Lori Strong, 1104 Westbrook Drive, and caused an estimated $500 to an overhead door owned by Joseph Racine, 1703 Sheridan Drive.
A collision Dec. 27 on Madison Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Rody Moran, 1203 Koenigstein Ave., and Mativid Canizalez, 615 Gerecke St.
A collision Dec. 24 on 600 block, South Third Street damaged a vehicle driven by Christina Paulson, 604 S. Third St., and a parked vehicle owned by Nancy Wagner, 411 W. Grove Ave.
A collision Dec. 23 on 1500 block Pasewalk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Alexander Mrsny, 1010 W. Michigan Ave., and Holly Domsch, 1000 N. Eight St., No. 2.
A hit and run collision Dec. 19 on North Seventh Street damaged vehicles driven by an unkown driver and Kayla Rajaee, 909 Queen City Blvd, No. 1.
A collision Dec. 18 on East Omaha Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Alexander Widler, Clearwater, and Karen Gray, 1316 W. Norfolk Ave., No. B.
A collision Dec. 5 on 801 Riverside Blvd damaged a vehicle driven by Ally Moreno, 1401 Homewood Drive, and a parked vehicle owned by Mark and Joann Claussen, 504 Emerald Drive.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 30 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday, 8:06 a.m., Highway 275, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Monday, 12:58 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 6:15 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 9:12 p.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.