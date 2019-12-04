POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday, Haden Doht, 21, Phillip, Neb., driving under the influence, first offense, plus .15.
Tuesday, Patrick Harlan, 52, 1701 W. Pasewalk Ave., #A, driving while intoxicated, second offense, open container violation.
Tuesday, Eugene Wright, 46, 1701 W Pasewalk Ave., #B, open container violation.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 29 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday, 6:52 a.m., Clark Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 9:09 a.m.,First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 12:17 p.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday, 1:24 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 2:35 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday, 3:10 p.m., 33rd Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.