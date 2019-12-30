POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 81 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday, 12:12 p.m., West Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Saturday, 4:06 p.m., North 11th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Saturday, 5:19 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Saturday, 10 p.m., Jackson Avenue, fire call.
Sunday, 7:32 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Sunday, 10:13 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Sunday, 10:32 a.m., Fourth Street and Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday, 2:35 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday, 3:22 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, fire call, check CO detector.
Monday, 12:12 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, fire call, no transport.
Monday, 3:15 a.m., South 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Monday, 3:49 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.