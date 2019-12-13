POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday police responded to 36 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday, 8:22 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Thursday, 9:09 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regioal Health Services.
Thursday, 2:36 p.m., South Second Street, fire call.
Thursday, 2:58 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 4:15 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport.
Thursday, 4:30 p.m., 18th Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday, 6:01 a.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.