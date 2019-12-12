POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 26 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday, 8:07 a.m.., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Wednesday, 10:01 a.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 11:35 a.m., East Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 12:16 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 2:26 p.m., Highway 275 and 25th Street, rescue call, accident, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 4:29 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport.
Wednesday, 8:35 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 2:46 a.m., North 34th STreet, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.