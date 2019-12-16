POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Sunday, Demetrio Dominguez, 23, Wayne, driving while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernlia.
Sunday, Mercedes Leistritz, 19, 806 S. 11th St., possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sunday, Tanner Sawyer, 23, 806 S. 11th St., possession of Marijuana, 1 ounce.
Sunday, Lindsey Clyde, 19, 806 S. 11th St., possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, 1 ounce.
Sunday, Brooke Brumbaugh, 34, 305 Sherwood Lane, criminal impersonation, 10 Madison County warrants.
Sunday, Marian Rodriguez-Hernandez, 19, 1301 Impala Dr., Apt. E, minor in consumption.
Sunday, Grant Buck, 18, 128 S. 10th St., minor in consumption.
Sunday, Joseph Otero, 19, 1907 Skyline Drive, minor in consumption.
Sunday, McKinzie Miller, 18, 83738 554th Ave., minor in consumption.
Saturday, Jekel Douglas, 24, 1205 W. Pasewalk Ave., strangulation, false imprisonment, possession of a controlled substance, third degree domestic assault.
Friday, Ethan Kitto, 41, Niobrara, warrant.
Friday, Taija Riley, 21, 507 Elm, Apt 3, driving under suspension, fictitious plates, no insurance-owner, no valid registration.
Friday, Hunter Halsey, 22, 1503 Glenmore Dr., Apt. 101, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thursday, Shealynn Palmer, 22, Pierce, no valid registration, driving under suspension, possession of a controlled substance.
Dec. 4, Jaidyn Jones, 18, 905 W Michigan Ave., theft
Police calls
Between 12 a.m., Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 92 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday, 10:57 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, fire call, false alarm.
Saturday, 1:45 p.m., Market Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Saturday, 3:34 p.m., Verges Avenue, fire call, smoke in building.
Saturday, 4:55 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Sunday, 2:23 a.m., Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Sunday, 3:52 a.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Sunday, 6:27 a.m., Highway 24 and Channel Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Sunday, 8:31 a.m., Leigh intercept.
Sunday, 7:53 a.m., Valli Hi Road, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday, 9:23 a.m., North First Street, fire call, check alarm.
Monday, 1:26 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Monday, 4:22 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.