POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Joseph Beyer, 40, 301 S. 10th St., possession of a controlled substance, two warrants, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia. Juan Morales, 22, 1007 N. 10th St., parole detainer.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 26 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 6:59 a.m., East Bluff Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:01 a.m., North 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:20 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:29 p.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:36 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.