POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Brandon Baker, 24, 1001 W. Norfolk Ave., Saunders County warrant.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 33 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 7:37 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:34 a.m., East Sycamore Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:53 p.m., North Eighth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:18 p.m., Sherwood Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:23 p.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday: 12:13 a.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:30 a.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:58 a.m., Bel Air Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:58 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.