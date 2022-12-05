POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Caitlin Piper, 19, West Point, false reporting. Tyce Deboard, 34, homeless, false reporting.
Saturday: Kevin Mancilla, 18, 1300 Impala Drive, No. 8, leaving the scene of an accident.
Sunday: Carl Heller, 37, 2211 Sunset Ave., Madison County warrant. Travis Johnson, 42, 800 S. 18th St., Apt. 21, warrant. Brock Keith, 27, 1207 S. Second St., leaving the scene of an accident.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Monday, police responded to 77 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 9:20 a.m., West Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 6:08 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:24 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:21 p.m., Linden Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 12:09 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:51 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport. 5:03 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:22 p.m., Fairview Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:43 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:50 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:26 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 4:09 a.m., South 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:28 a.m., Impala Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.