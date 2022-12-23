POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Melinda Tyler, 41, 110 E. Phillip Ave., two York County warrants.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 30 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 6:44 a.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:45 a.m., Boxelder Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:50 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:52 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:48 p.m., Imperial Drive, fire. 4:06 p.m., Old Highway 8, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:35 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Friday: 1:17 a.m., Woodhurst Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:41 a.m., Jonathan Circle, rescue call, no transport.