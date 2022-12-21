POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 24 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 7:35 a.m., West Omaha Avenue, house fire. 8:26 a.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:42 a.m., 561st Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:31 p.m., North 11th Street, chimney fire. 4 p.m., North First Street, assist with alarm. 4:22 p.m., 11th Street and Elm Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:50 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:44 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.