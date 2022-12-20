POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Felicia Soulliere, 28, Columbus, second-degree forgery ($5,000 or more). Suzetta Drummond, 56, Columbus, second-degree forgery ($5,000 or more). Andre Fuller, 39, homeless, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more).
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 28 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 9:31 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:26 a.m., North 37th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:42 a.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:12 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 3:42 p.m., 13th Street and Georgia Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 3:43 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:13 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:38 p.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 2:18 a.m., South Eastwood Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:14 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.