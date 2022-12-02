POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 32 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 9:48 a.m., East Braasch Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:19 p.m., South Birch Street, carbon monoxide detector. 1:47 p.m., Miller Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:24 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:06 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:22 p.m., 13th Street and Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 7:19 p.m., North Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.