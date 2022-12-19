POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Saturday: Dominique Gonzalez, 20, homeless, Madison County warrant, false reporting.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 67 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 7:14 a.m., East Monroe Avenue, fire. 8:37 a.m., West Nucor Road, burn permit check. 10:28 a.m., Gold Strike Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:30 a.m., Meadow Drive, rescue call, no transport. 6:32 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, public service. 8:40 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:08 p.m., Southern Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 8:15 a.m., East Monroe Avenue, fire. 9:22 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport. 12:29 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:50 p.m., South 25th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:10 p.m., Valli Hi Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:52 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport. 4:57 p.m., South Eighth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:14 p.m., Hayes Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Monday: 4:06 a.m., Greenlawn Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:28 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.