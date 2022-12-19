Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight Wednesday night to noon CST Saturday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult or impossible. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With dangerously cold wind chills, travelers stranded on roads will be in a dangerous situation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&