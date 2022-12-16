POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Paul Ahrenholtz, 25, 1304 Impala Drive, Apt. E, leaving the scene of an accident, careless driving.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 21 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 6:39 a.m., Tennant Avenue, Stanton, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:19 a.m., North 37th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:17 p.m., Hastings Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:40 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:57 p.m., 13th Street and Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:19 p.m., North Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.