POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Alyssa See, 18, Pierce, Madison County warrant.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 21 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 9:42 a.m., East Sycamore Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:22 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:37 a.m., Sherwood Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:38 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:04 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:09 p.m., West Prospect Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 6:30 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport.
Thursday: 4:17 a.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:50 a.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.