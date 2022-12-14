POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Cody Ellwanger, 30, Howells, driving during revocation, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 26 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 6:38 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:17 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:19 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:56 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:27 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:01 a.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:26 p.m., South Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:52 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:52 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:22 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, no transport.
Wednesday: 4:10 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.