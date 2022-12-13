POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 34 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 7:34 a.m., Timber Meadow Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:58 a.m., Skyview Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:22 a.m., Hespe Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:34 p.m., Applewood Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:57 p.m., Ivy Street, Stanton, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:22 p.m., North 25th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:22 p.m., Omaha Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday: 12:55 a.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, no transport.