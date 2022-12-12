POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Dylan Aufdengarten, 36, 1000 Koenigstein Ave., Cherry County warrant, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Megan Mahlin, 38, homeless, possession of a controlled substance, two Madison County warrants.
Saturday: Ivan Capetillo, 22, 1220 Verges Ave., Apt. 2C, Madison County warrant, possession of marijuana.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 73 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 7:38 a.m., Opal Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:12 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:51 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:20 p.m., Impala Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:36 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 1:27 a.m., South Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:45 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:59 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:28 p.m., Impala Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:50 p.m., Blue Stem Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:59 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 1:44 a.m., East Klug Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 2:58 a.m., Airport Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:06 a.m., Verges Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.