POLICE DIVISION
Bookings (Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Neptali Ramirez, 19, 1121 McIntosh Road, No. 105, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), minor in possession, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Friday: Brandon Hunt, 31, Stanton, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 48 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 10:52 a.m., College View Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 4:11 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:37 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.