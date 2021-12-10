Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&