POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 25 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 7:06 a.m., 13th Street and Georgia Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 7:26 a.m., Ferguson Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 7:32 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport. 8:07 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, no transport. 11:43 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, odor investigation. 12:34 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, fire assist. 4:15 p.m., Eldorado Road, fire assist. 9:49 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:09 p.m., Gold Strike Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 2:58 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport.