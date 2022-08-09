POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Tonya Angell, 50, homeless, two Madison County warrants, possession of a controlled substance. Dylan Miller, 22, 55548 Lake Canyon Road, criminal mischief.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 47 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 8:05 a.m., South 13th Street, hay bale fire. 9:28 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:42 a.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 1:06 p.m., North 29th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:06 p.m., West Walnut Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:12 p.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 12:40 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:25 a.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:08 a.m., South 11th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.