POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: David Farner, 67, 1213 Eldorado Road, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Accidents
A hit-and-run accident July 11 on Ta-Ha-Zouka Road damaged vehicles driven by Tylena Stahly, 1607 Hillview Drive, No. 7, and Patrick Barron, Wahpeton, North Dakota.
A collision July 29 on North 11th Street damaged vehicles owned by Eduardo Cruz, 102 Broadmoor Drive, and Nicole Bailey, North Platte.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 114 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 1:42 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, no transport. 6:28 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Sunday: 8:31 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:10 a.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:04 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, no transport.
Monday: 4:50 a.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.