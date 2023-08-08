POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
On Monday, police responded to 29 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 9:04 a.m., Bluff Avenue and First Street, rescue call, no transport; 11:54 a.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 4:47 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 7:05 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 7:16 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, false alarm; 7:34 p.m., South 13th Place, rescue call, no transport; 11:34 p.m., rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.