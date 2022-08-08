POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Aug. 2: James Houska, 30, 320 Gibson St., driving under the influence of drugs.
Sunday: Destiny Tumbs, 26, 1704 W. Pasewalk Ave., Apt. 2, second-degree domestic assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 125 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 8:39 a.m., West Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:10 a.m., West Madison Avenue, fire assist. 10:42 a.m., West Phillip Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:26 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:28 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:51 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:58 p.m., West Phillip Avenue, fire. 5:38 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:54 p.m., Hayes Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:17 p.m., South 15th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:31 p.m., West Cedar Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:45 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 6:38 a.m., Pierce Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:46 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:15 a.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:53 a.m., McIntosh Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:56 a.m., North Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:09 a.m., Vicki Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:42 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:24 p.m., Market Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:55 p.m., Logan Street, mutual aid rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:23 p.m., Verges Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 4:35 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:52 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 2:35 a.m., Highway 35, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.