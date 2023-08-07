POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Aug. 6: Alexander Mrsny, 22, 1010 Michigan Ave., DUI — first offense; Robert Goste, 58, 1112 Wilson Ave., two Madison County warrants; Arlin Meseth, 50, 108 S. Ninth St., shoplifting, $0-500; Jacob Thramer, 31, homeless, shoplifting, $0-500.
Aug. 5: Raulin Ballard, 37, 8244 Douglas CTR N, Minneapolis, Minn., driving under revokation, Lancaster County warrant, resisting arrest, obstruction of a peace officer, no valid registration; Garcia Cesar, 32, 209 N. Second St., Newman Grove, two counts protection order violation, two counts tresspassing; obstructing, resisting, Madison County warrant.
Police calls
Since Friday, police responded to 115 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 10:05 a.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport; 11:45 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 1:32 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport; 4:03 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, no transport; 6:58 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport; 6:59 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 8:03 p.m., South Eighth Street, fire-assist, cable line down; 8:21 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; Sunday, 1:12 a.m., Country Club Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 8:49 a.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport; 1:29 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 1:38 p.m., West Walnut Avenue, fire, false alarm; 1:41 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 6:32 p.m., Cottonwood Street, fire-assist, carbon monoxide detector; 7:06 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, canceled, no transport; 11:17 p.m., North 25th Street, fire-assist, faulty carbon monoxide detector; Monday: 3:22 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.