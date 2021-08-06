POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: David Farner, 67, 1213 Eldorado Drive, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 33 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 8:25 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:02, West Madison Avenue, rescue call, fire assist, transported to Faith Regional. 11:57 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:08 p.m., First Street and Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, fire assist, transported to Faith Regional. 4:23 p.m., Hillview Drive, rescue call, fire assist, transported to Faith Regional. 6:08 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:31 p.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:14 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:51 p.m., West Indiana Avenue, rescue call, fire assist, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 4:47 a.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.