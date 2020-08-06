POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Miguel Contreras, 39, Fresno, California, possession of a controlled substance, open container, Platte County active arrest warrant.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 27 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Wednesday: 10:32 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:02 p.m., Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:24 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, no transport. 7:40 p.m., Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 1:15 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:00 a.m., Omaha Avenue, transported to Faith Regional.