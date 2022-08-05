POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Aug. 4, Megan Mahlin, 38, 55030 826th Road, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 28, Chandra Rawhouser, 55, 917 S. Third St., criminal mischief ($500-$1,499).
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 36 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 7:23 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 12:51 p.m., 37th Street and Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport; 2:56 p.m., rescue call, no transport/canceled; 5:22 p.m., Cedar Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 7:51 p.m., East Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport; 11:28 p.m., Andrews Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.