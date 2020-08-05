POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A collision July 1 on South 37th Street damaged vehicles driven by Leroy Carlson, Orchard, and Koryn Koinzan, Neligh.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 39 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Tuesday: 9:07 a.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 4:58 p.m., Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:59 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:20 p.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:39 p.m., Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:21 p.m., 556th Avenue, fire call, mutual aid.
Wednesday: 5:45 a.m., Country Club Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.