POLICE DIVISION
Arrests/Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Aug. 3: Amadu Bah, 32, 307 W. Prairie Avenue, third degree assault, obstructing a peace officer.
Police calls
On Thursday, police responded to 39 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 10:01 a.m., South 61st Street, rescue call, no transport; 3:29 p.m., East Prospect Avenue, rescue call, no transport; 4:19 p.m., West Cooper Drive, rescue call, no transport; 5:15 p.m., Werner Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 8:58 p.m., West Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 10:44 p.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 11:28 p.m., South 13th Street, fire assist, carbon monoxide alarm.