POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
July 29: Ethan Sides, 19, 72232 Road 408, Cambridge, minor misrepresenting age to obtain liquor.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 37 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 9:27 a.m. South Third Street, rescue call, no transport; 9:44 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 10:52 a.m., South Willow Street, rescue call, no transport; 12:01 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 3:15 p.m. South 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 4:50 p.m. Impala Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 6:21 p.m., East Klug Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; Thursday: 2 a.m., North 37th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 2:05 a.m., Country Club Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 2:42 a.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.