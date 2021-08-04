POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Donald Nolin, 48, homeless, possession of methamphetamine, possession of psilocybin mushrooms.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 10:16 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:27 a.m., East Knolls Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 2:28 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:01 a.m., South 20th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.