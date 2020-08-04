POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Tomas Jimon Juarez 28, unknown address, driving under the influence - second offense, driving during revocation.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 22 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Saturday: 11:42 a.m., North Fourth Street, rescue call, no transport. 12:40 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 4:09 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:04 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 1:41 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:01 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:12 a.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:04 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:06 p.m., Highland drive, illegal burning, fire assist. 2:33 p.m., Old Highway Eight, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.