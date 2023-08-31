POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Sunday: Eric Sohler, 44, Laurel, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), open alcohol container.
Police calls
On Wednesday, police responded to 24 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 9:13 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:36 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 2:52 p.m., East Bluff Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 4:44 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 6:38 p.m., Georgia Avenue, smoke detector. 7:27 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:50 p.m., Hespe Drive, carbon monoxide detector.
Thursday: 2:07 a.m., South 19th Street, rescue call, no transport. 2:35 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.