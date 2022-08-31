POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Jonathan Gamez, 23, 909 S. 14th St., driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tuesday: Vanessa Volk, 31, 608 W. Bluff Ave., leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving. Lyle Frisch, 49, homeless, second-degree criminal trespassing.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 37 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 6:51 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9 a.m., North Victory Road, burn permit assist. 10:05 a.m., Ta Ha Zouka Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:38 a.m., North Victory Road, burn pile assist. 3:37 p.m., Queen City Boulevard and Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:58 p.m., Ponca Hills Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:58 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:23 p.m., Hastings Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:25 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.