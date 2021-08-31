POLICE DIVISION

Police calls

Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 40 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue unit calls

Monday: 12:07 p.m., South Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:27 p.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:43 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:34 p.m., South Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

Tuesday: 4:17 a.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:16 a.m., Highway 81 and 838th Road, rescue call, no transport.

Tags