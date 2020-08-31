POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Jessie Celestine, 20, 111 Gold Strike Drive, No. 1, posssession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Accidents
A hit and run collision July 23 on South 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Kallie Brooks, Lindsay, and Mark Hayden, Madison.
A collision July 23 on West Monroe Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Eduardo Mora, Madison, and Jesse Slizoski, Monroe.
A hit and run collision July 23 on South Sixth Street damaged a vehicle driven by Alysha Anderson, 302 S. Fifth St., and caused an estimated $5,000 to a powerline post owned by Nebraska Public Power District, 1200 Chestnut Ave.
A hit and run collision July 23 on West Norfolk Avenue damaged a vehicle driven by Scott Ellenwood, 2015 Beverly Road.
A collision July 24 on West Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Christopher Bruening, 805 S. Third St., and Pamela Saalfeld, 605 Blue Stem Circle.
A collision July 24 on U.S. Highway 81 damaged vehicles driven by Daniel Seagren, Wausa, and Michelle Mark, Wayne.
A collision July 24 on South First Street damaged vehicles driven by Alyssa Meyer, Stanton, and Timothy Payne, 914 S. 14th St.
A collision July 25 on West Park Avenue damaged a vehicle driven Jose Cruz Martinez, Jr., 717 S. 11th St., and a vehicle owned by Leonor Licea, 407 W. Park Ave.
A collision July 28 on West Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Tonja Asmus, 1101 Blue Stem Circle, and Jenna Krienert, 2311 Clark St.
A collision July 29 on Benjamine Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Maria Crain, 1400 Valli Hi Road, and Francie May, 2400 Clearfield Drive.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 77 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Sunday: 8:51 a.m., First Street, fire call, garbage fire. 9:57 a.m., 13th Street, rescue call, fire assist, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 3:03 p.m., Gold Strike Drive, rescue call, fire assist, transported to Faith Regional. 5:41 p.m., Hillview Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 3:09 a.m., 25th Street, fire call, grass fire.