POLICE DIVISION

Bookings

(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)

Aug. 19: Esau Mendez Perez, 24, 303 N. 12th St., Apt. 4, driving during revocation.

Monday: Alex Isom, 18, 610 Pierce St., possession of drug paraphernalia. Justin Dvorak, 40, 207 E. Phillip Ave., driving under the influence — second offense.

Tuesday: Abigail Linke, 37, 504 N. 27th St., driving during revocation.

Police calls

On Tuesday, police responded to 32 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue unit calls

Tuesday: 7:59 a.m., 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 8:02 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:35 p.m., Vicki Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:27 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:43 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

Tags

In other news