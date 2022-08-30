POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Aliosky Rodriguez Jaime, 37, Madison, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500). Raydel Valladares Sanchez, 36, Madison, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500). Cassie Prather, 39, 213 N. 10th St., theft by shoplifting ($0-$500).
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 38 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 8:06 a.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, no transport. 8:07 a.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:17 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:31 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:32 p.m., South Third Street, rescue call, no transport. 5:20 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, no transport. 5:25 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:01 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 12:11 a.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:15 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:57 a.m., Market Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.