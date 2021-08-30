POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Tara Studnicka, 49, 2007 Mulberry Drive, driving during revocation.
Friday: Gary Falter, 65, 1701 Riverside Blvd., Apt. 44, criminal mischief. Dathan Frazier, 24, 114 Phillip Ave., driving under suspension.
Saturday: Ariel Falcon, 30, 804 Logan St., four count of child restraint, speeding.
Sunday: Revel Koehler, 28, 916 Syracuse St., Apt. 10, child restraint.
Monday: Tessa Mozny, 19, Norfolk, minor in possession.
Accidents
A collision Aug. 12 on North Fourth Street damaged a vehicle owned by Deloris Murray, 922 Syracuse Ave., No. 2.
A collision Aug. 12 on Highway 275 damaged vehicles owned by Montana Boyle, Meadow Grove, and Brooke Cemper, Columbus.
A hit-and-run accident Aug. 12 in the 700 block of South 13th Street damaged vehicles owned by Teah Follette, 1408 W. Park Ave., and Jairo Ortega-Aguilar (not present), 704 N. Eighth St.
A hit-and-run accident Aug. 13 in the 2400 West Pasewalk Avenue parking lot damaged a vehicle owned by Allen Gregory, Meadow Grove.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 80 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 11:54 a.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:39 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:39 p.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 7:56 p.m., Westside Plaza, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 9:09 a.m., 560th Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:52 p.m., Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:15 p.m., Hoskins, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:13 p.m., Queen City Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:27 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.