POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Aug. 3: Jude Speidel, 18, 2202 W. Prospect Ave., DUI-first offense, +.150; leaving the scene of an accident..
Police calls
On Wednesday, Norfolk police responded to 29 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 10:35 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, tranported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:57 a.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, fire-assist. 11: 32 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11: 52 a.m., 25th Street, fire call. 3:03 p.m., Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:59 p.m., Park Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 8:29 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, fire assist.
Thursday: 4:35 a.m., Madison Avenue, fire call.