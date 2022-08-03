POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Ashley Oliver, 36, homeless, second-degree forgery ($500-$1,500), criminal possession of a forged instrument ($500-$1,500), theft by unlawful taking ($501-$1,499); Justin Oliver, 40, homeless, second-degree forgery ($500-$1,500), criminal possession of a forged instrument ($500-$1,500), theft by unlawful taking ($501-$1,499); Tyler Nickolite, 40, 1601 20th Street, Columbus, assault on a officer/healthcare professional, third degree, Platte County arrest warrant; Sara Bauer, 27, 910 Park Ave., warrant, possession of a controlled substance.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 43 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 7:24 a.m., Market Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 10:27 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 12:17 p.m., South 12th Street, rescue call, no transport; 2:26 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 5:29 p.m., 13th Street and Michigan Avenue, rescue call, fire assist; 7:34 p.m., North 27th Street, rescue assist, hazardous material; 7:35 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, fire assist, transported to Faith Regional; 8:37 p.m. Riverfront Road, rescue call, fire assist, transported to Faith Regional; 8:49 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; Wednesday: 2:01 a.m., North Sixth Street, rescue call, fire assist; 4:44 a.m., North 25th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.