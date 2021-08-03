POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Saturday: Reginald Simmons, 52, 118 E. Phillip Ave., No. 5, driving under suspension, no valid registration, no proof of insurance.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 23 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Sunday: 2:09 a.m., North 30th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:12 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:19 p.m., 556th Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:34 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:41 p.m., South 15th Street, rescue call, no transport.
Monday: 11:35 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 12:10 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:01 p.m., South Highway 121, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:44 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:03 p.m., Imperial Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:34 p.m., East Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday: 12:36 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:01 a.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:22 a.m., Galeta Drive, rescue call, no transport.