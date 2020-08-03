POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A collision June 22 on Market Lane damaged vehicles driven by Denise Shuchman, Stanton, and Peggy Rousseau, 3404 Koenigstein Ave., No. 2.
A hit and run collision June 23 on West Norfolk Avenue damaged a parked and unattended vehicle owned by Kristie Webb, Fremont.
A collision June 26 on South Fifth Street damaged vehicles driven by Tara Batenhorst, 511 Verges Ave., No 3A, and Grant Jensen, 1007 S. Fourth St.
A collision June 27 on 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Jacob Negrete, 1505 Glenmore Drive, No. 202, and Leonard Kingsley, 600 Queen City Boulevard, No. 5.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 114 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Saturday: 11:42 a.m., North Fourth Street, rescue call, no transport. 12:40 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 4:09 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:04 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 1:41 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:01 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:12 a.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:04 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:06 p.m., Highland drive, illegal burning, fire assist. 2:33 p.m., Old Highway Eight, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.