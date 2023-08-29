POLICE DIVISION

Bookings

(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)

Monday: Angel Rodriguez, 21, 221 Jefferson Ave., driving during revocation.

Police calls

On Monday, police responded to 32 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue unit calls

Monday: 9:15 a.m., Golf View Drive, gas line leak. 12:32 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:51 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:41 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:27 p.m., Eastwood Road, illegal burn. 6:59 p.m., West Maple Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 8:27 p.m., South 19th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

Tuesday: 12:52 a.m., Sherwood Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

