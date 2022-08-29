POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Saturday: Chad Sholes, 30, 901 S. First St., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense. Emmanuel Moilinga, 25, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, possession of marijuana. Elijah Hespen, 19, 1704 W. Pasewalk Ave., Apt. 3, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid registration, no proof of insurance.
Sunday: Pamela Burns, 28, 304 N. 10th St., possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. Alexandra Jacobsen, 24, 2501 W. Madison Ave., possession of oxycodone.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Monday, police responded to 68 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 9:44 a.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:52 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 1:06 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:08 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 12:21 a.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 3:53 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 5:43 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport. 7:50 a.m., Ivy Street, Stanton, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:21 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:48 p.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:59 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, no transport. 5:14 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:35 p.m., Main Street, Madison, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:58 p.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, no transport.
Monday: 12:38 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 2:11 a.m., Market Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:27 a.m., North 30th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.